ELEGANT FURNITURE & LIGH Timeless Home 48 in. L x 48 in. W x 10 in. H 13-Light Chrome Contemporary Chandelier with Clear Crystal

Like a Broadway show, the Timeless Home chandeliers dazzles in perfect synchronicity. The ensemble of royal-cut crystals dance together to bring a spectacular performance of light to your kitchen, dining room, or entryway. The profusion of crystal prisms, pears, balls, and beads appear to be dangling in the air, backlit with candelabra bulbs (not included) for an overall glow from end to end. This refined, yet jazzy number will get great reviews from your guests as you bring them a show of illumination they will never forget.