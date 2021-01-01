Elegant Furniture Timeless Home 36 in. W x 20 in. H Modern Metal Framed Magnifying LED Wall Bathroom Vanity Mirror in Glossy White

The Lina LED hardwired bathroom mirror with integrated magnifying mirror is the most versatile and aesthetically pleasing for your bathroom. Its bright white/warm white/cool white light is diffused behind an inset of frosted glass, illuminating an even glow. With a touch sensor feature, three different color options can be optimized for your mood. Comes equipped with a dimmer, a truly versatile led mirror. The integrated 3X magnifying mirror is perfect for any closeup applications. These can be mounted both vertically or horizontal, perfect for over the bathroom vanity. Mounting the hardwire mirror is fairly easy, just install directly to a wall junction box. No need to decide which LED color temperature to purchase, this mirror has it all, it's perfect for your modem bathroom needs. Color: Glossy White.