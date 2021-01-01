From elegant furniture & ligh
ELEGANT FURNITURE & LIGH Timeless Home 28 in. L x 28 in. W x 9.2 in. H 99-Watt Integrated LED Chrome Contemporary Chandelier
Advertisement
The collection is the epitome of cool in lighting, because each of the fixtures has rectangular, elegant-cut crystals that look like ice cubes, gracefully suspended from a stainless-steel base with a bright chrome finish. Designed for rooms with higher ceilings, these fixtures are definitely stylistic attention-getters. 1-year limited warranty.