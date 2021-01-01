ELEGANT FURNITURE & LIGH Timeless Home 17 in. L x 17 in. W x 19.5 in. H 4-Light Dark Bronze with Golden Teak Crystal Contemporary Pendant

Make a statement or set the mood in your living room, dining room, or foyer with the transitional style of a Timeless Home chandelier. The Timeless Home collection is an eye-catching design that starts with the Old World feel of a classic crystal chandelier and then suspends it in a lamp body that takes on the New Age look of a gyroscope. Graceful candelabras are embellished with several sizes and layers of royal-cut crystals in clear, golden teak, or silver shade that transform into a luminous globe when framed in a sphere finished in dark bronze, polished nickel, or rustic intent.