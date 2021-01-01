ELEGANT FURNITURE & LIGH Timeless Home 10 in. L x 10 in. W x 10 in. H 4-Light Dark Bronze with Clear Crystal Traditional Pendant

Timeless Home collection hanging fixtures radiate glamor and sparkle in a compact design that includes an attractive etched base in dark bronze, French gold and pewter. Undulating branches leading to 3 or 4 candelabra bulbs (not included) are highlighted by hanging pendeloque crystals. Additional crystal strands create a circular wall of light at the bottom of this sophisticated design, accented by a lovely crystal bead at the bottom. Create a stunning focal point in your dining room, living room, bedroom, bathroom and entryway with a Timeless Home collection hanging fixture. Elegant-cut, royal-cut, Swarovski Elements, or Swarovski Spectra crystal trims are available in golden teak and crystal to match your decor.