From minka aire
Minka Aire Timeless Ceiling Fan - Size: 54" - Color: Metallics - Number of Blades: 5 - Blade Color: Medium Maple
The Minka Aire Timeless Ceiling Fan takes the classic fan design to greater heights while keeping it a classic all the same. Upgraded with polished finishes and enhanced functionality, the Timeless moves boundless amounts of air with 5 smooth edged blade planks and unique blade iron design. 3 speed options are managed with a simple pull-chain at hand, making this a hassle-free buy that looks as good as it always has. Color: Metallics. Finish: Beige