Well Woven Timeless Aviva Traditional Persian Oriental Medallion Brown 2'3" x 7'3" Runner Area Rug

Timeless rugs are the perfect blend of quality and class. Rooted firmly in traditional rug designs, Timeless pays homage to the classic Oriental, Arabic, and European styles. Detailed floral medallions, sarouks, fleur de lis, and lattice prints are woven in a palette of warm, neutral ivory and beige, with vibrant jewel tone colors to bring the collection to life. The plush, 0.5? heat-set polypropylene pile gives an exceptionally textured look. This yarn is velvety soft, stain resistant, and doesn?t fade over time. Perfectly suited for the luxurious yet active lifestyle and built to last for years.