Time Planner Whiteboard Magnetic Erasable Monthly Weekly Planner Time Schedule Calendar Home Office Supplies 1

Package Included: - 1 x magnetic calendar- 1 x Eraser- 3 x magnetic nailsFeatures:? No Creases - New Stain Resistant Technology- Easy to Clean: With stain resistant high-performance PET surface, our Fridge Whiteboard can write-erase cycles up to 20,000 times. Even after 50 days of writing can be easily removed by eraser or wet wipes, without leaving any stains or ghosting! STRONG Stick On Any Smooth Surface: Uses the principle of Static Electricity and Adsorb-ability to strongly grip on any smooth surface without tools. Compared to magnetic dry erasable board, which can only be used on magnetic surfaces, our self adhesive whiteboard applied to Any Fridge, Dust-free Surface, Metal, Smooth Wooden, Glass, Plastic, Ceramic and Desk etc. Never Miss Any Important Things: Create your own menu, grocery, shopping or to do list, timeline by use the white board as management tool, build your learning or working weekly/monthly calendar.