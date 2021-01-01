The perfect finishing touch for your new roof should be a protective and distinctive ridge cap shingle. Timbertex Premium Ridge Cap Shingles will accentuate the natural beauty of your newly installed architectural Shingle Roofs. Their multi-layer design adds depth and dimension to your roof while offering critical protection at the highest-stress areas of your roof (the hips and ridges). Timbertex Premium Ridge Cap Shingles also provide a high-quality alternative to using cut-up strip Shingles as your ridge cap. GAF Timbertex 20-lin ft Charcoal Laminated Hip and Ridge Roof Shingles in Black | 0845180