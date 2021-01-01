We took our signature #1-selling shingle, Timberline HD®, and transformed it by strengthening the common bond and creating the industry’s largest nailing zone. Timberline® HDZ™ Shingles have the same renowned Timberline® quality and performance you know and love, with improved nailing accuracy and installation efficiency! Timberline® HDZ™ Shingles are easy and fast to install, with an incredible 99.9% nail placement accuracy! GAF Timberline HDZ 33.33-Sq Ft Driftwood Laminated Architectural Roof Shingles in Brown | 0489258