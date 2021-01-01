Shop the Ranger Tim Holtz® Alcohol Ink at Michaels. com. This alcohol ink will make a lovely addition to your art and craft supplies. This alcohol ink will make a lovely addition to your art and craft supplies. This transparent coordinating dye ink is specially formulated to create a colorful, polished stone effect. You can use it on a variety of non-porous surfaces like glass, metal, glazed tiles and more to create beautiful effects. Details: Available in multiple colors 0.5 fl. oz. (14 mL) Acid-free and fast-drying Ethanol, PGME and propanol For use on alcohol ink Yupo®, alcohol ink cardstock, foil cardstock, glossy paper and other non-porous surfaces (sold separately) | Ranger Tim Holtz® Alcohol Ink in Bottle | 0.5 fl oz | Michaels®