From melcan
Tilting TV Wall Mount for 12inch to 39inch TVs HighSpeed HDMI Cable 10 Feet Latest Standard
Advertisement
Tilting TV wall mount accommodates 12- to 39-inch TVs (up to 40 pounds) for an enhanced home TV-viewing experience 13 degrees of tilt for optimal viewing angle (+10 to -3 degrees) HDMI A Male to A Male Cable: Supports Ethernet, 3D, 4K video and Audio Return Channel (ARC) Connects Blu-ray players, Fire TV, Apple TV, PS4, PS3, XBox one, Xbox 360, computers and other HDMI-enabled devices to TVs, displays, A/V receivers and more