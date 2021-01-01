Set of 2 Tilly Glass Table Lamp with Printed Shade Green and Brushed Steel - Decor Therapy

Curate a space that is full of color and personality with the Set of 2 Tilly Glass Table Lamps. Crafted of glass, the sphere base sits on a contrasting metal pedestal and breaks up the monotony of square and rectangular furniture usually found in living rooms. The transparent glass keeps the look of the lamp light and airy, allowing you to focus on the stunning printed lamp shade. Whether you use the Tilly Lamp Set to balance a console table, flank the bedside or split them up to tie two rooms together, they are sure to bring bold style and light to your space. Each lamp requires one 60 watt bulb, not included. Each lamp measures 10 x 10 x 19.5"