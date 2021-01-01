Tilley Adjustable 0.63" Single Curtain Rod

Add a touch of style to your home with the mae 5/8" standard decorative window curtain rod by rebrilliant®. The 5/8 inch diameter decorative curtain rod features matching decorative ball finial ends. Use in your bedroom or living room to hang light to medium-weight curtains. It is ideal for hanging curtains with pockets, grommets, back tabs, and tab tops, but can also be used with clip rings. The drapery hardware set includes one telescoping steel curtain rod with decorative finials, two mounting brackets, screws, drywall anchors, and installation instructions. Center support bracket is included with sizes 48-86" and 90-130". Available in chocolate, black, and satin nickel finishes. Finish: Chocolate, Size: 28" - 48"