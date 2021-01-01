Tili Try It, Love it 8-Piece Beauty Buyer's Picks Box

Try it, you'll love it! Full of QVC buyers' favorites, this sample box brings you eight fabulous finds. Including ingredients like extracts of apricot, quillja wood, and sweet betty flower, ELEMIS Soothing Apricot Toner helps to leave a fresh and radiant-looking complexion while toning the skin. Inspired by the barrel brushes used for blowouts, IT Cosmetics Lash Blowout Mascara features a lash-volumizing microsphere brush that gently catches and grips all of your lashes for effortless root-to-tip application, while separating your lashes to deliver instant maximum lift and structured volume. As the first step in the Lancer Method, Polish is a daily dual-action resurfacing polish. Formulated with pumpkin, pomegranate enzymes, and quartz crystal and minerals, it helps to remove surface debris for the appearance of brighter, smoother, and healthier-looking skin. Formulated with a decadent blend of coconut oil, hemp seed oil, jojoba oil, argan oil, rosehip oil, grapeseed oil, and avocado oil, MineTan Luxe Oil Illuminating Tan Drops can be added to your tan to give it a deeper, golden glow. Mix it with your daily facial moisturizer or serum for a custom-made self tan. WEN by Chaz Dean Cleansing Conditioner is designed from the ground up to be gentle and won't strip color or your hair's own natural oils, leaving it soft, shiny, and hydrated. Dr. Perricone Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer is a luxurious, rose-scented facial moisturizer that is recommended to restore hydration, radiance, and firmness to skin. Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum is targeted to improve the look of dullness. This hydrating formula illuminates the complexion so skin looks youthful. Campanelli FreshFace Makeup Removal Towels help remove makeup, masks, or moisturizers. This set gives you a rectangular towel and a mini towel. From QVC Beauty.