TILI Try It, Love It 8-Piece Beauty Buyer's Pick Sample Box

Try it, you'll love it! Full of QVC buyers' favorites, this sample box brings you eight fabulous finds. BeautyBio Bright Eyes Illuminating Eye Gels help improve the appearance of the under-eye area by temporarily brightening the appearance of skin for the look of a more glowing, luminous appearance. Add bold definition or enhance your natural beauty with Belle Beauty Shero Shadow Stick. The formula is easy to blend and delivers rich, buildable pigment that goes on smooth and lasts. Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick glides on lids tug-free and can be used to shade, define, smoke up, and highlight eyes. Formulated with a blend of laminaria digitata, Mediterranean algae, red coral, padina pavonica, and other ingredients, Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream helps improve skin suppleness. Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex is a nighttime serum for the appearance of youthful-looking, hydrated skin. Formulated with Chronolux Power Signal technology, skin feels smoother and hydrated. The signature product that all other Josie Maran products are based on, 100% Pure Argan Oil is an incredibly rich source of vitamin E and essential fatty acids, complete with conditioning and antiaging properties that help nourish and revitalize skin and hair. Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum from Peter Thomas Roth drenches your skin with a 75% hyaluronic acid complex and 3% HydraFence, an ingredient that helps provide enhanced hydration. It leaves skin moisturized with a dewy-looking glow. Gradually build the appearance of a natural-looking, sunkissed glow every day with St. Tropez Gradual Tan Watermelon Infusion. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, this lightweight lotion absorbs instantly, helping to nourish and moisturize the skin for the appearance of an even glow. From QVC Beauty.