jefdesigns Tile 3 Hudson Table Lamp - Color: Bronze

Warmth and coolness come together in one package. The Tile 3 Hudson Lamp from Jefdesigns has a beautiful white linen shade that diffuses light for an even glow that is perfect for a desk or side table to read by. Its stem and base are made out of metal that's been finished in Brushed Nickel. This juxtaposes the shade, which features a pattern of contrasting wood tones in various sizes of broad horizontal planks set against the white background of the shade. Shape: Round. Color: Bronze. Additional Color: Ebony. Finish: Brushed Nickel