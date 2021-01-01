From wyndham collection

Tiffany 59 Inch Freestanding Bathtub in White with Polished Chrome Trim and Floor Mounted Faucet in Matte Black

$1,688.00
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Much deeper than standard tubs for full immersion. Warmer to the touch and more comfortable than traditional enamel/steel tubs Acrylic construction for strength and ease of handling and installation. Adjustable base for accurate leveling and stability Includes pop-up drain and overflow in Polished Chrome. Tub filler in Matte Black included Depth at Drain - 18.5 inch. Drain to Overflow - 15 inch. Maximum Fill - 79 gallons. All measurements are ± 1/2 inch UPC and cUPC Approved. 2-Year Limited Warranty, Weight: 137.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Wyndham Collection

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com