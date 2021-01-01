From red barrel studio
Tiered Plant Stand Outdoor Metal 3 Tier Stands
Advertisement
Product Description:3 TIER: Tiered plant stand for multiple plants, can put 6~9 different size flower pots in, not only a flower rack, but also a bookshelf, display stand, shelf, decorative stand, etc OUTDOOR & INDOOR: Durable metal with rustproof finish, plant stand indoor use: entryway, living room, bathroom, kitchen; plant stand outdoor use: garden, patio, deckHEAVY DUTY: Metal plant stand with scrollwork design, sturdy enough for medium heavy plants, can hold approximately 50 lbs potted plantEASY TO PUT TOGETHER: Easy assemble is required, black matt finish with classic pattern perfect for rustic or modern inside & outside decorationEasy to install,Easy to cleanProduct Specifications:Colour: Black Material: IronProduct size: 63x58x58cm/25x22.9x22.8inPacking size: 72x60x8cm/28.3x23.6x3.1inGross weight: 4.15kg/9.2lbProducts Include:1x plant stand