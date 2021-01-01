From william's home furnishing
William's Home Furnishing Tienen 16 in. Gray TV Stand Set
Curate your living space for the ultimate gaming and entertainment experience. The gray finished entertainment set creates cool tones that instill a relaxing ambiance. Intricate wavy designs create texturized patterns, adding chic edgy detailing. Simply organize with glass paneled cabinets and open shelves that frame the structural design while displaying collectibles in the glass-framed curio and complete the aesthetic with your TV perfectly centered for a seamless entertainment experience.