Fresca Tiempo 30 in. W x 36 in. H Recessed or Surface Mount Medicine Cabinet with LED Lighting and Mirror Defogger

The Fresca Bathroom Medicine Cabinet comes with everything you need to create an elegant and modern bathroom, with every convenience right in front of you. On the outside, its a sophisticated frameless mirrored medicine cabinet with a built-in dimmable surface LED task light and a defogger feature. Inside, there's an LED light and a handy electrical/USB outlet combo for an electric shaver, toothbrush or other essentials. The interior features 4 adjustable glass shelves and a mirrored back wall. The double-sided mirrored doors swing 170°s on soft-close BLUM hinges. In addition to all of these great features, this particular style is equipped with a digital clock option. Measuring 30 in. W x 36 in. H x 5 in. D, this medicine cabinet is available in several sizes.