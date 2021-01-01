C4 Tie Dye Swirl Waterproof Hypoallergenic Dog Collar, Small

Take your furry buddy on a blast from the past with the C4 Tie Dye Swirl Dog Collar. This mega-comfy collar for dogs is designed to be ultra-durable for long-lasting wear by your canine companion. It is crafted using medical grade thermo-elastomer that’s both waterproof and easy to clean by simply washing it with soap and water. This antimicrobial dog collar is stink-proof and stain-resistant, unlike collars made using porous materials. Paw-fect for your sidekick’s sensitive skin, it’s hypoallergenic too!