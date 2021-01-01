From tie dye gifts by art like wow
Tie Dye Gifts by Art Like Wow Tie Dye Pattern, Rainbow, Swirl, Colorful Design Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
CLICK ON OUR BRAND NAME ABOVE FOR MORE TIE DYE ITEMS & COLORS! Awesome and unique tie dye pattern or beautiful rainbow colors design! Perfect, trendy and cute gift idea, birthday gift or Christmas gift for men, women, teens, kids, boys & girls! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only