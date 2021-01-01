Foremost Groups Tides 72 in. W x 58 in. H Sliding Framed Tub Door in Brushed Nickel with Obscure Glass

Bring fresh appeal to your bathroom with a Tides Collection framed sliding tub door. With an attractive rounded header, Tides sliding tub doors feature a sturdy and stylish towel bar on the outside panel, with a knob on the inside panel. In addition, the Tides sliding tub door design allows for up to a 3/4 in. adjustment allowance for out of square walls. Whether you are designing a new bathroom, or renovating your current one, a Tides Collection framed sliding tub door will complement your space beautifully.