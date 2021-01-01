Tidal Breeze Canvas Art Print, 24x36 in.

Make your home a tropical oasis with our Tidal Breeze Canvas Art Print! You’ll love how touches of blue and yellow make these tall palms beautiful. Art measures 24L x 1.5W x 36H in. High-quality print on gallery wrapped polyester canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features palm trees subject Hues of blue, green, yellow, and brown Artist: Studio Arts Weight: 6 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Avoid exposure to heat, direct sunlight, and moisture. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .