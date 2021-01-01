tichbutton Large Cable Management Box with Bamboo Lid 16x6.14x5.3 Inches with 6 Cable Organizer Ties, Hides Cords and Power Strips for Home and Office

[Fire & Heat Stalling] Cable Management Box helps in hiding many cables and cords in one tidy and clean place. This cord organizer is made up of premium ABS plastic material that helps in organizing cables and controls heat and fire. [Design & Size] tichbutton cord organizer helps in hiding cords. It is well designed in which we can easily set long, tall and wide wire extensions. The size of Wire Organizer is 16*6.2*5.3 inches that helps you to connect cell phone chargers, TV cables, and many electronic things at the same time. [Ventilation & Lid] Cord Management box has 2 open sides for cables and for air crossing that helps to maintain the temperature within the box. The lid is made up of bamboo and contains one hole from which you can easily pull out small charging wires and cables and it also helps in opening the lid. [Multiple Cord Outlets] Cable box has many openings for the strings and cables. These openings are wide enough so that you can easily pull out multiple wires