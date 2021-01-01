From warehouse of tiffany
Warehouse of Tiffany Tibwald 52 in. Indoor Oil Rubbed Bronze Remote Controlled Ceiling Fan with Light Kit
Advertisement
Your search for something refreshing and unique ends here with this Chandelier Ceiling Fan. Traditional styling with contemporary lines is a departure from the standard can-type lighted fans. The lovely seeded glass bowl compliments the beautiful overall form. A 3-light single tier mini-candelabra lamp provides great illumination. The stained wooden blades move plenty of air with adjustable motor speeds to insure you'll find just the right setting for your cooling comfort. Offered in either Pull Chain or Remote Control.