Tiberius Triangular Multi-tiered Plant Stand

This durable and stable plant rack is ideal to organize potted plants and put them in order for display in your living room, garden, balcony, or patio. With its delicate processing, it is easy and convenient to clean and wipe due to a smooth surface. Besides, 3 layers design is able to display a huge number of plants, space-saving. A wonderful gift for home decoration. 3 Layers enable you to bear a huge number of plants and put them in order. An ideal to organize and display potted plants in your home, garden, patio, balcony. Foldable and easy for moving it from places to places. Durable and sturdy enough makes it possible for long-term use. Color: Brown