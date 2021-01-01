Tiamu Plate Mounted Stabilizers Clear Satellite Axis 6.25X 2X for Mechanical Keyboard Modifier Keys(Black)

The transparent satellite shaft is designed to be relatively compact, so it will not loosen when used. Because of its compactness, the bounce is particularly obvious. The PCB dedicated satellite shaft is fixed on the pcb circuit board, not on the steel plate, nor is it a balance bar. Installation method: Before the satellite shaft is installed on the pcb, it must be tested whether it will jam or not. If the test is good, it needs to be polished and refueled. It is more perfect to use!