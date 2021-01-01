TI84 Plus CE Dummies Included Blue

2.8' color LCD with 320 x 240 pixels resolution for clear viewing. Variety of preloaded applications Including MathPrint, Cabri Jr, CellSheet, TI Testguard 4.1, Vernier EasyData and more to simplify use; Business functions: Calculate TVM (Time-Value-of-Money), cash flows and amortization with a full-screen interactive editor 1- and 2-variable statistical analysis with With logistic, sinusoidal, linear, logarithmic, exponential, power, quadratic polynomial, cubic polynomial and quadratic polynomial regression models. Up to 10 graphing functions, Define, save, graph and analyze multiple equations at once. Stores up to ten 50 x 50 matrices as well as converts matrices to lists and lists to matrices for flexibility. USB cable lets you connect to Mac or PC computers for ease of use. Impact-resistant slide case protects the calculator Rechargeable lithium-ion battery