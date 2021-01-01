From test manufacturer name ajst 0730 101

THX Ultra 600 Component

$11.89
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Make the most of your progressive-scan DVD player and high-resolution TV with an ultra 600 component cable Ultra high-performance component video cable is THX certified for detailed, color-accurate pictures Patented 24-karat gold-contact 8-cut Turbine connector for maximum low-frequency signal transfer Precision 75-ohm impedance design Supports high-definition TV (720p/1080i) and enhanced-definition TV (420p) signals

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com