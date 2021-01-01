Thurston Patio Dining Chair with Cushion

This collection brings a touch of elegance to any outdoor setting. This dining chair is constructed of powder coated, hand-finished aluminum that is rust resistant and easy to clean. The back and seat of this chair feature an intricate design to complement any outdoor decor. A clear coat on the antique bronze finish provides maximum UV protection and helps the frame prevent fading and chipping. Dining chair comes fully assembled and it also has adjustable nylon glides to prevent damage from movement. Premium Dupoine Henna Sunbrella cushions are easy to clean and come with plush inserts that are constructed from high density layered foam with breathable mesh bottom, all weather, and fade resistant fabric.