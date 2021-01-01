Thurman 4-Light Unique / Statement Wagon Wheel Chandelier

Features:Number of lights: 4Finish: BlackCertification: cETLus approvedBulb type: 60W E26 bulb (not included)Fixture Design: Unique / StatementFixture Shape: Wagon WheelNumber of Lights: 4Number of Tiers: 1Finish: BlackStyle: IndustrialSecondary/Accent Material: YesSecondary Material: Shade Included: NoShade Color: Shade Material: Primary Material: MetalCrystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Type: Crystal Color: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Transformer: Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UsePower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: ChainWITB Bulb Included: Wood Type: Quality Score: 0.633333333Spefications:CALGreen Compliant: NoCertifications: YesCE Certified: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoDark Sky Compliant: FIRA Certified: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoADA Compliant: ETL Listed: YesFire Rated: TAA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: NoISO 14001 Certified: NoFSC Certified: UL Listed: ISO 9000 Certified: NoMET Listed: NoISO 9001 Certified: NocUL Listed: PEFC Certified: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoITTO Compliant: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: NoUL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Weight: 17Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: 1.5Canopy Width - Side to Side: 5Canopy Depth - Front to Back: 5Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Overall Height (Hanging): Body Height - Top to Bottom: 19Body Width - Side to Side: 20Body Depth - Front to Back: 20Shade: NoShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesEstimated Time to Install: Additional Parts Required: NoWarranty:Manufacturer provides 1 year warranty against manufacturer's defectProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: