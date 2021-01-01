Thunderbolt Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

The Ebern Designs Stargazer Fire Pit will make an impressive addition to your backyard patio. The decorative star and moon design on the sides of the bowl will help increase airflow and keep your roaring fire last longer. This deep fire pit includes a fire bowl with air vents to allow oxygen to circulate for a consistent fire and panels to help prevent sparks from escaping, a poker to tend the firewood, and a chrome-plated cooking grid to BBQ. The large fire pit will help make a robust fire that will impress your guests.