Thunderbolt 3 USB-C 8K Docking Station Dual 4K Docking Station

Advertisement
USB-C Power Delivery up to 60 Watts of power, Can charge your Laptop's battery during use. Dual DisplayPort display support DP1.4 resolution up to 4096×2160@60Hz One downstream USB-C port and two USB-A ports support USB3.1 data transfer only rate up to 10Gbps Display support for HBR3(8.1GHz) backward compatible HBR2(5.4GHz) and HBR(2.7GHz) Two downstream USB-A ports support USB3.0 data transfer only rate up to 5Gbps RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet provide secure, reliable high speed wired networks 4-Pole Phone Jack provided combo audio headset, microphone port. Microsoft Windows and Apple Mac OSX compatible.