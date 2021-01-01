Blue Thunder Floral Medallion Round Rug, 8 ft.

Freshen up any space with the royal tones in our Blue Thunder Floral Medallion Round Rug! The traditional pattern is perfect for a contemporary or vintage-inspired home decor. Rug measures 8 ft. in diameter Crafted of 100% polypropylene Machine-made, low-pile construction Features a floral medallion pattern Hues of blue, gray, and ivory Not safe for outdoor use Rug pad not included Care: Spot clean as needed with mild soap and water. Professional cleaning recommended. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.