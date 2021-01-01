Throwback 5.9' Garland with 60 Clear Lights

Dazzle your interior space with a bit of glamorous brilliance. With our artificial Christmas garland hung over your door frame or entwined in your stair banister, you can easily festoon your home with sparkling faux twig branches that give a stunning look. This is strung together with shimmering LED lights for a clean, modern creating the perfect decorative accessory for any blank space. With eighteen feet of garland to work with, you will be using this accessory for years to come.