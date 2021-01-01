From bunnies and bows
Bunnies and Bows Throw Pillows - Unicorn Personalized Tooth Pillow
Unicorn Personalized Tooth Pillow. Make sure the tooth fairy smiles when she visits by displaying this darling pillow. It also has a personalized pocket so little dreamers can rest easy knowing that their tribute is safe and secure. Full graphic text: Tooth pillow (personalized name)Additional text included as shown6.5'' W x 6.5'' HCover: 50% cotton / 50% polyesterFill: 100% polyesterMachine wash; hang dryShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.