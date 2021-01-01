If you need help picking the right pillows to decorate your sofa, look no further than the Becca and Harris Home pillow scape set. With two 20 In. x 20 In. pillows at each end of your sofa and the 12 In. x 20 In. in the center, you'll have a perfectly decorated living space. These faux linen pillows have an ivory base with green printed botanical images. The two larger pillows are printed with green leaves and the smaller pillow has 'Home' printed across the center in gold foil and is surrounded by green leaves for a true tropical island vibe. This 3 piece set is faux linen and feather filled for ultimate comfort and can be spot cleaned and air dried as needed. Decor Therapy Thro by Marlo Lorenz Assorted Sizes Bright White Woven Polyester Novelty Indoor Decorative Pillow | TH021123001SETE