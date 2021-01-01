Create the perfect habitat for your hermit crab with the help of this Thrive Portable Hermit Crab Starter Kit. This complete hermit crab habitat kit contains everything you'll need to provide your hermit crab with a habitat he will feel perfectly at home in. Only at PetSmart. Features: Portable design for easy travel ventilated lid Convenient feeding dor for easy access Includes: Plastic carrier Crab climber Two food and water dishes Sponge Gravel packet Decorative palm tree Decorative shell Dimensions: 10.25 in L x 6 in W x 7.5 in H (26 x 15.2 x 19 cm) Capacity: 40 Gallons (151 L) Advice for Use: Consult a pet-care guide for the appropriate size and number of pets. Do not overcrowd terrarium. Rinse decor in warm water before placing in terrarium. Thrive Portable Crab Kit | PetSmart