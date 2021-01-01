Satisfy your dog's urge to chew this Halloween and beyond with this Thrills & Chills Haunted Ham Bone. This chew features delicious natural smoke flavor, and is long-lasting so that your dog can chew to his heart's content. Only at PetSmart. Key Benefits: Natural Smoke Flavor Item Number: 5311432 Brand: Thrills & Chills Food Type: Dog Chew Weight:5.5 oz (155 g) NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Pork Bone, Natural Smoke Flavor, Natural Maple Flavor, Potassium Sorbate (A Preservative), Mixed Tocopherols (A Preservative), Rosemary Extract FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Intended as a chew, not food. Always provide fresh drinking water for your pet. Advice for Use: This product may stain. Use in a stain-resistant area. Wash hands with soap and warm water after handling. Caution: Supervise use. Natural bones may splinter, causing injury. If splintering occurs, immediately remove the item from your pet. Recommended size id slightly larger than your pet's mouth. Discard any smaller pieces that could be swallowed by our pet, as small pieces can cause choking, gastric upset, or blockage. Remove the chew if your pet is trying to break it, since chewing a hard chew this way could damage a pet's teeth. Some chews may be inappropriate for some pets depending on their chewing style. Thrills & Chills, Halloween Ham Bone Dog Treat, Size: 1 Count | PetSmart