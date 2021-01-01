Your kitty will have a spook-tacular time playing with this Thrills & Chills Candy Corn Spring Toy. This fun Halloween-themed toy will have your cat swatting and pouncing to her heart's delight, and contains catnip to pique her excitement even more. Only at PetSmart. Features: With catnip Includes: 2 Toys Intended For: Cats Activity: Swat and Pounce Color: Orange, Yellow, White, Black, Purple Dimensions: 10.5 inches Advice for Use: Observe your pet's behavior with the toy for suitability. Some toys may be inappropriate for your pet. Remove and replace the toy if it becomes damaged. Caution: Ingestion of this product can result in serious injury. Thrills & Chills, Halloween Candy Corn Swatter Cat Toy | PetSmart