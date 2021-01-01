ThreeTerminal Regulator Power Supply Module LM7805 5V LM7812 12V Regulator Module 3A Rectifier Filter Power Converter Pack of 2 DC 05V

The regulator power module adopts 3A full-wave bridge rectifier, AC and DC both can input, and the input terminal does not need to distinguish between positive and negative. The filter uses two 35V 220UF large-capacity electrolytic capacitors as buffer filter, which can make the output current stable and smooth. Input voltage: LM7812 - (DC 15-24V or AC 12-18V). LM7805 - (AC or DC 7.5V - 20V). (Do not overload use it. Short circuit is strictly prohibited at input and output side) Output voltage: DC 5V / 12V. (LM7812 version output 12V, LM7805 version output 5V. Please select the appropriate version based on demand.) Output current: 1.5A max (1A or less is recommended if the module is working for a long time) (Do not overload use it. Short circuit is strictly prohibited at input and output side)