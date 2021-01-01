Trademark Fine Art 'Three Vases One With Greenery' Canvas Art by Pablo Esteban

Artist: Pablo EstebanSubject: AbstractStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features three vases on floor and one with greenery. Prominent Colors: Tan, Green, Brown Born in Santiago, Chile, Pablo attended Chile’s University of Antofagasta’s Graphic Design Program from 1983 to 1985 and the Painter and Design Program at the Art School of Valparaiso from 1985 to 1988. He started his career as an art teacher in 1985 and changed career paths in 1989, to work as a textile designer for studios in France where he became quite successful. In 2001 Pablo opened his own Art Design Studio in Valparaiso, Chile. Currently, Pablo is primarily devoted to producing posters and originals on canvas. The themes are as diverse as the trends of the world of decor. A wide range of materials are employed, from the most classic such as inks, acrylics, oils, to in-house techniques producing unique and innovative works of art. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.