Trademark Fine Art 'Three Standing Pears' Canvas Art by Rachel Paxton, White Matte, Birch Frame

This ready to hang, matted framed art piece features a collage with abstract patterns, sheet music, and pears. Rachel Paxton's paintings incorporate archetypes of nature and spirituality to explore life's universal rhythms. They reveal the fleeting past while reminding us to fully experience the always transient present moment. Uncovering memory, the passage of time and our reflections on the cycle of life, the paintings depict an idyllic mystical world. They juxtapose what can be known with what can never be known. A 7x7 giclee print under acrylic in an 11x11 birch wood frame. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print is matted using antique white matting and comes in a birch wood frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang. The antique white mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space.