MSI Three Rivers Gold Ledger Panel 6 in. x 24 in. Natural Slate Wall Tile (12 cases/48 sq. ft./pallet)

MSI Three Rivers Gold Ledger Panel 6 in. x 24 in. Wall Tile is a Natural Stone Slate with a symbiosis of bold earthy tones. With a large selection of sizes and accessories to choose from, this tile can easily be laid in a pattern or single layout and is suitable for residential and commercial installations. Note: Inspect all tiles before installation. Natural stone products inherently lack uniformity and are subject to variation in color, shade, finish etc. It is recommended to blend tiles from different boxes when installing. Natural stones may be characterized by dry seams and pits that are often filled. The filling can work its way out and it may be necessary to refill these voids as part of a normal maintenance procedure. All-natural stone products should be sealed with a penetrating sealer. After installation, vendor disclaims any liabilities.