"Three Horses 1912" by Franz Marc Framed Painting Print

This ready to hang, matted framed art piece features three horses against a colorful, abstract background. Franz Marc was a German painter and printmaker, one of the key figures of the German Expressionist movement. He was a founding member of Der Blaue Reiter, a journal whose name later became synonymous with the circle of artists collaborating in it. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print is matted using antique white matting and comes in a black frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. Comes ready to hang. The antique white mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space. Size: 11" H x 14" W x 0.5" D, Frame Color: Black