Three Drawer Dresser in Natural Pine
Suited for traditional, coastal, and farmhouse ensembles alike, the versatility of this essential dresser can't be overstated! Crafted from solid and manufactured wood, its frame stands atop removable bun feet and features molded details that set the tone for a classically-inspired space, while a trio of drawers bring you plenty of space to stash spare linens, sartorial selections, and anything else you want out of sight but close at hand.