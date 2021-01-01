From kirkland's

Orange Three Cats Doormat

Description

Let the cute cats of this Orange Three Cats Doormat haunt your home this year. It will give your porch a fun, spooky touch just in time for Halloween! Doormat measures 30L x 18W x 0.49H in. Crafted of coir and vinyl Features three cats looking and a full moon Bat accents Hues of orange, black, brown, and yellow Vinyl backing helps prevent movement Outdoor safe Care: Clean by shaking mat regularly. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.

