72mm Threaded Hard Stop Variable ND Filter All Day 2 to 5 Stop 6 to 9 Stop 2Pack

Optics: Pure High Definition Optical glass 18Layers Multicoated ensure filmmaking experience Built: Hard stop THREADED Variable ND eliminates any chance of cross-polarization & zero vignetting (16mm above) during the shoot Coating: Each side of the glass element is coated with Waterproof, Dustproof, Scratchproof, Oilproof making sure you are ready for all the adventures Function:6-9 Stop equivalent to ND64-ND512 is best suitable for the bright day fromnormal sunny days to bright sunny days What is included: Variable ND Filter, Hard Case, One Lens Cover for all the items, Cleaning Cloth